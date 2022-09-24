After earlier signing Alfred Macumu Mudekereza and Olivier Osomba, Vipers SC have added another DR Congo player in Rodrigue Shamamba.

The Venoms announced the signing as their final piece of business in the transfer window on a four year contract.

“Vipers Sports Club is pleased to announce the signing of young forward Rodrigue Shamamba from Democratic Republic of Congo side, Goal Academy,” said Vipers SC in a statement.

The 18-year old Shamamba is unfazed and raring to go.

“I am happy to be joining Vipers SC, it’s one of the best clubs in the region and I hope to help the team achieve its goals,” he said to Vipers SC media.

“I’m an attacker and I will work hard to use my individual qualities to help the team go forward,” pledged an optimistic Shamamba.

“I want to help the club and myself win trophies by putting in hard work and competing against all the quality players here,” the ambitious youngster added.

Besides the three Congolese, Vipers have also signed Isa Mubiru, Ashraf Mandela, Murushid Juuko, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Abdu Lumala, Lawal and Rwothomio.

The UPL reigning champions open their title defence with a home game against Soltilo Bright Stars.