Overview Byekwaso has always shown glimpses of being a good coach over the years. His stints at Victoria University working under the wings of Alex Isabirye, UPDF FC and recently the Uganda U20 that reached the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations last year is proof enough of how he harbours potential of being a great manager but what will matter this season is whether that potential can be transformed into success.

It is more than a year since KCCA FC appointed Morley Byekwaso Ochama as the head coach at MTN Omondi Stadium, first replacing Mike Mutebi on an interim basis in March last year before putting pen to paper on a three-year deal months later.

His appointment came with numerous questions, with the doubting Thomases wondering whether he is the perfect man to steer the club forward. It was always going to be a tall order for anyone to replace Mike Mutebi whose five-year reign at Lugogo saw him take the club to unprecedented heights.

Football worldwide is characterized by teams dominating for a given spell before being toppled by an emerging force. Manchester United, Barcelona, AC Milan among others have undergone this cycle before suffering a slump. What matters for many is the ability to bounce back and how long it takes to be able to rebuild.

Between 2015 -2021, KCCA FC were able to win three league titles, two Uganda Cups including a domestic double in 2017, and the CECAFA Club Championship among others. However, the last couple of campaigns have come on contrasting terms with no silverware collected in the last two seasons.

The question, therefore, is whether KCCA FC under Byekwaso will be able to bounce back and topple Vipers SC who are the reigning Champions and arguably frontrunners in the title race.

Is this the season for Byekwaso to stamp his authority and move out of the shell? After a year in charge, will KCCA FC still hold onto him if he does not challenge for and win titles?

Busy in the transfer market

KCCA FC have been busy in the transfer market bringing on board a blend of promising and already established players. Whether that translates into winning titles is a question that will be answered during the course of the new season.

Ins

Rogers Atube

Allan Okello

Haruna Lukwago

Daniel Isiagi

Musitafa Mujuzi

Shaban Muhammad

Tshisungu Kankonde

Moses Waiswa

Muhammed Ssenoga

Faisal Wabyoona

Saidi Mayanja

Allan Enyou.

Out

Elvis Mwanje (Loaned to Falcons FC)

Allan Enyou (Loaned to Falcons FC)

Juma Ibrahim (Loaned to CD Leganes)

Gift Ali

Samson Andrew Kigozi

Yasser Mugerwa

Davis Kasirye

Innocent Wafula

Erisa Ssekisambu

Patrick Kaddu

Joseph Bukenya

Sam Ssenyonjo

Opening 5 matches

KCCA FC vs Wakiso Giants FC Arua Hill SC vs KCCA FC KCCA FC vs Vipers SC Maroons FC vs KCCA FC KCCA FC vs Blacks Power FC

Key Player: Allan Okello

The return of Allan Okello on loan from AC Paradou gives KCCA FC a new dimension given his ability to create scoring opportunities and get on to the score sheet.

However, his performance will entirely depend on his ability to have the mental fortitude of foregoing the negative energy around his return and focus on reviving himself.

Prediction: 2nd Position