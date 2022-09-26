FUFA Women Super League

Matchday Two Results

Rines SS WFC 0-2 UCU Lady Cardinals FC

Lady Doves FC 0-1 Makerere University WFC

Asubo Gafford Ladies 3-5 Uganda Martyrs LFC

She Corporate FC 1-2 Kampala Queens

Kampala Queens and Uganda Martyrs High School WFC maintained their perfect start to the new FUFA Women Super League after winning their respective games on matchday two.

The aforementioned teams won their games on the road with Uganda Martyrs defeating Asubo Gafford Ladies in Kisasi while Kampala Queens edged rivals She Corporate in Nakawa.

Kampala Queens needed to come from a goal down to overcome reigning Champions She Corporate in the game played at MUBS Arena, Nakawa on Sunday.

The game watched by a mammoth crowd following hype earlier in the week lived up to the billing.

Favour Nambatya fired She Corporate into the lead midway through the second half but Kampala Queens rallied back a few minutes later thanks to goals from Resty Nanziri and Shamirah Nalugya.

Victory means Kampala Queens move to six points from two games.

Uganda Martyrs overcame new comers Asubo Gafford Ladies in a 5-3 thriller played on Saturday.

Latifa Nakasi scored twice while Brenda Munyana, Kevin NNakacwa and an own goal guided the school side to their second win in as many games.

Miriam Nakayiwa (brace) and Nakilyowa got the goals for Asubo Gafford Ladies FC.

Makerere University got their first win of the season after defeating Lady Doves in Masindi thanks to Daphine Nalubowa’s lone goal.

UCU Lady Cardinals began the season on a perfect note, overcoming Rines SS in Wakiso. Asiat Nalunga and Jauharah Nabbagala got a goal apiece in the 2-0 win for the University side.