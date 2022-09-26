Africa’s most decorated coach Pitso Mosimane has been announced as coach of Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli Saudi FC.

The announcement came over the weekend and ends months of speculation of where he will coach after his departure from Egypt and African giants Al Ahly.

“Pitso Mosimane, coach of the first football team in Al-Ahly Club Welcome Pitso Mosimane,” the club tweeted.

The Caf Champions League winner with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly also revealed his excitement and can’t wait to meet his new bosses.

“I am very excited for this opportunity and I can’t wait to meet my new team @ALAHLI_FC

“Shukran to the Chairman, CEO, Board, players, & supporters for trusting us with this mission. We will do our best, recreate history & make the green nation happy. Alhamdulillah.”

His main task at the start includes promoting the team from the second tier after it was stunningly relegated last season.