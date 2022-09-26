Uganda National Beach Soccer Team (Sand Cranes) registered their second victory in as many games at the COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship after defeating Mauritius on Monday.

In the game played at Beach Arena in Durban, South Africa, Uganda won 9-2 to add to the 4-2 win over Tanzania in the first game.

Ambrose Kigozi once again led the way for Uganda bagging a hat trick to take his goal tally to five and consequently named man of the match.

Ambrose Kigozi

It should be noted that Kigozi was also named the best player against Tanzania.

Ashraf Apuuli (brace), Isma Kawawulo, Brian Nkuubi, Baker Lukooya and Joshua Lubwama scored the other goals for Uganda.

The result all but sends Uganda to the semifinals despite having one more group game against Egypt on Wednesday.

The Sand Cranes are using the Championship as precursor to the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations slated for next month in Maputo, Mozambique.