Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (URA FC) last won the League eleven years ago. For a team that won four titles between 2006-2011, going more than a decade without one portrays how they have flattered to deceive.

For a team that is always considered title favourites in almost every campaign, the lack of consistency and ability to ignite the gear when it matters most has cost them even when they came close.

In the last eleven seasons, URA FC has only finished second in the 2012/13 and 2020/21 campaigns.

Here is how the team has performed since 2011

2011/12 – 3 rd

2012/13 – 2 nd

2013/14 – 3 rd

2014/15 – 4 th

2015/16 – 5 th

2016/17 – 4 th

2017/18 – 9 th

2018/19 – 3 rd

2019/20 – 4 th

2020/21 – 2 nd

2021/22 – 3rd

For a team that makes massive recruitment of players almost every season, the realistic target would be winning titles, a thing they have failed to achieve. Sometimes, it is hard to know what URA wants prior to a start of a season.

Ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, it even gets tougher to know what the Tax Collectors will be up to. A seemingly quiet transfer window coupled with the departure of some of the key players casts doom and the search for the elusive League title may not be achieved this season.

Transfers

Ins

George Ssenkaaba

James Begisa

Justin Opiro

Ronald Mawa Andabati

Salim Abdallah

Yusuf Wasswa

Out

Steven Mukwala

Cromwell Rwothomio

Mikidad Ssenyonga

Moses Sseruyidde

Ashraf Mandela

Ivan Sserubiri

Losing Mukwala and Rwothomio who have contributed almost more than half of the goals the team has scored in the last two campaigns will be a big dent to fill even with the acquisition of George Ssenkaaba.

Additionally, whereas coach Sam Timbe has a rich CV and poses as a father figure, grinding out results could be a toll order this season.

Prediction: 4th Position

URA FC Opening 5 games