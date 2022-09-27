Overview: Frank Mulindwa is the new head coach at Ntugasaze Football Club in Mityana. He is a CAF C license holder and has been head coach at another regional club, Kampala’s Impala Hill.

After being officially unveiled as the head coach for Buganda regional entity Ntugasaze Football Club, head coach Frank Mulindwa has vowed to instantly pay back the faith vested unto him by the club management.

“I am glad to be the new head coach at Ntugasaze Football Club. I will work within my means to deliver good results and see the club promoted so that I reward the faith vested unto me by the managers” Mulindwa revealed.

Frank Mulindwa addressing the media moments after his official unveiling ceremony

Mulindwa is a CAF C license holder has been head coach at another regional club, Kampala’s Impala Hill, where he had replaced Allan Kabonge “The Messiah” Kivewala.

He is also the current head coach at Mityana’s best footballing hub, Royal Giant High School and Buwekula Ssaza in the Buganda Masaza Cup tournament.

At Ntugasaze, he will work alongside Kizza Abayasaali as assistant coach and Reagan Lule, the goalkeeping coach.

Mulindwa replaced Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza who had served as head coach for the previous season.

Frank Mulindwa with the Ntugasazi director Yosam Kwizera

Beef ups:

Every coach and technical docket has a must-do strategy of reinforcing their playing docket.

This is exactly what Mulindwa and company have considered first with five players from Royal Giant High School.

These are Mulindwa’s right hand soldiers and pieces that have rightly filled up the puzzle most of his teams managed.

The immensely crop of Shafic Kakande, pacey winger Ronald Kaye, Francis Ogwang, Muhammed Mutamba and Isaac Apenyo are officially Ntugasaze players.

Ronald Kaye being officially unveiled at Ntugasazi Football Club

Shafiq Kakande (middle) being officially unveiled at Ntugasazi Football Club

Francis Ogwang (middle during Ntugasazi Football Club unveiling

The recruitment process will soon be finalized as the plans to established a formidable competitive side are underway.

Ntugasaze Football Club is exclusively sponsored by Ntugasaze drink, one of the products of Imana Year Company in Mityana district.

Latif Yosam Kwizera, the Ntugasaze Football Club president

Business mogul Latif Yosam Kwizera is the club director. He works with a committed and trusted team of administrators as Lawrence Ssempijja (Chief Executive Officer), Hamza Ntoowe (manager), among others.

Montreal Hardware is the other partner at Ntugasaze Football Club.