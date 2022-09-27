Overview: The 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open will commence on 5th October with official practice round. 6th to 8th October are the competition days. A new lady champion will be crowned since the 2021 champion Irene Nakalembe has since turned professional.

Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open 2022:

Wednesday, 5 th October – Official practice round

– Official practice round Thursday, 6th – Saturday, 8th October – Competition Days

*At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

The 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open series will officially tee-off with the ladies open during the start of October at the picturesque Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo.

Arguably the biggest golf event on the local calendar, the Uganda Open has time immemorial left lasting impressions.

This event attracts golfers across the divide including the foreign legion who spice up the competition.

The ladies open has always lured golfers from the region (Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda and Burundi), Zambia, South Africa, Sweden and as far as the United States of America (USA).

Tanzania’s Iddy Madina, a regular visitor at the Uganda Ladies open will sadly miss the event because of her tight work schedule.

Iddy Madina reads the line during a previous tournament Credit: Fix Media

The Arusha city based handicap index one golfer who is a member at the Arusha Gymkhana And Golf Club confirmed to Kawowo Sports that she will not manage to travel down to Uganda.

“The stiff work schedule has not allowed me to travel for the 2022 Uganda Ladies Open. It is sad that I have missed the event. Hopefully, next edition, I will be in position to travel and play. I have always loved to play in Uganda and every time I play there, It is real competition and fun” Madina revealed from her base in USA River, a tranquil suburb of Arusha city.

A couple of other Tanzanian lady golfers as former winners Angel Eaton and Neema Olomi, Hawa Wanyeche, the Elias sister duo of Chiku and Vicky, among others are also yet to confirm.

Iddy Madina

A new lady champion will be crowned since the 2021 champion Irene Nakalembe has since turned professional.

Nakalembe won her only Uganda Open at the home Entebbe club with a total gross of 222 played over three rounds; 78, 71 and 73.

In February 2022, Nakalembe officially communicated the decision to join the paid ranks.

Several foreign based ladies have won the Uganda Ladies open as Tanzanian Olomi in 2018, Eaton in 2012, 2013 and 2017, Zambian Melissa Nawa (2008) and Kenya’s Mary Karano in 2007 among others.

After the ladies’ open, the seniors will follow suit (14th – 15th October), Amateurs men (19th – 22nd October) and professionals (25th – 29th).

The Pro-Am event will be held on 25th October 2022.

For starters, the Uganda Open Golf Championship is a safari tour event for the professional players.

Iddy Madina chips from the sand bunker

Tournament officials:

Dr Dickson Were is the tournament director, assisted by Anthon Agaba.

The tournament chief referee is Edwin Tumusiime. He will work alongside David Kihara, Collins Nuwagira and professional golfer Sadi Atibu.

Iddy Madina with a powerful driving shot at the Uganda Golf Club

Former Winners since 2007: