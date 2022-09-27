Sports Club Villa are the League Record Champions with 16 titles to their name but the Jogoos have over the years oscillated between mediocrity and fighting to survive relegation. Last season, they needed a late charge to fend off the relegation monster.

The biggest challenge for traditional clubs like SC Villa has always been governance or the lack of it. Although the club is trying to put its house to order and one can say the return of Hajji Omar Mandela as Club President could be a silver lining but this cannot entirely give you a guarantee that the once-dominant club is back to where they belong.

However, despite the challenges both on and off the pitch, SC Villa is likely not to be in the same situation as last campaign and the recruitments made could spring them to a better finish in the League.

Ibrahim Kirya | Credit: John Batanudde

Mr. Fix it is back

Coach Ibrahim Kirya is back a familiar territory and worked at the club even in worse conditions. He may not necessarily be your modern tactician that implies new trends but knows how to grind results from players either through rigorous training or motivation.

Working alongside Jakson Magera who is keen on details and one of the promising coaches could help SC Villa this season.

Transfer Business

SC Villa have lost some of its key players but not everything is lost. The new arrivals could ably fill the gap. There is no clarity on whether players under the Ssepuya Agency are still with the club or have left. These include Isma Mugulusi, Travis Mutyaba, Garvin Kizito, and Kenneth Ssemakula among others.

Ins

Seif Batte

Pistis Barenge

Hassan Musana

Najib Tusaba

Edward Masembe

Aslam Muhindo

Martin Elungat

Muhammad Nsereko

Ivan Sserubiri

Hamza Mulambuzi

Out

Amir Kakomo

Saddam Ibrahim Juma

Benson Muhindo

Abdallah Salim

Prediction: 6th position

Opening 5 Fixtures