Seven time league champions Express FC have acquired new shirt sponsors in a deal worth 1.5 billion Uganda shillings for the next three years.

The Red Eagles have been without a principal sponsor since the exit of Betway from the Ugandan market but will now have another gambling entity Bet Sure on their shirts.

The official unveiling of the sponsorship deal happened at Serena Hotel, Kampala just two days before the Red Eagles visit UPDF in their league match of the 2022/23 season.

“Express came back on top a few years ago, we won the league in 2021 and are still CECAFA Champions and we still have the biggest following,” stated club CEO Isaac Mwesigwa.

“To Bet Sure, we are called ‘Mukwano Gw’abangi’ and know that you have joined the group of many. We want to assure you that we are going to add value to your brand and we are going to achieve our set objectives.

See more BREAKING!! Our 3-year multimillion partnership with @ExpressFCUganda will see the Betsure logo appearing on the front of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League champions jersey. Welcome on board, Mukwano Gwabangi. #betsureexpressfc#betwithbetsure pic.twitter.com/1Kov5TI7y9 — betsureuganda (@betsureuganda) September 29, 2022

“We want to let everyone in the building know that Express are going to compete and play exciting football.”

Ronald Mugulusi, the Local Representative for the company revealed the rich history at the oldest club playing in the top division attracted them.

“Express has never been relegated and they have won many trophies. We are also winners and that’s why we are associating with you,” Mugulusi said.

“Just know that we are going to move this beautiful journey with you, our primary goal is to get you back to the glory days and we guarantee this that you will have all the necessary support.”

The Red Eagles had earlier unveiled Melbet as their new partner and were to appear at the back of their shirts this season, but with the new betting company on board, Melbet is henceforth ditched.