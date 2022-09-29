Overview: The 2022 Entebbe Christmas Football tournament will officially kick off on 3rd November and climax on 25th December with the finale. All the matches will be played at Nkumba Kataka playground

2022 Entebbe Christmas Football Tournament:

The 2022 Nkumba Christmas football tournament is set to kick off at 3rd November at the Nkumba Kataka playground in Katabi Town council, Wakiso District.

Defending champions Kawafu are keen for a successful title defence of the championship that is expected to have more than 25 teams.

This will be the second edition of tournament that is open to all categories of players across the different divisions; first (Uganda Premier League), second (Big League), third (regional leagues) and other subsequent leagues.

Chairperson of the tournament organizing committee, Ramadhan Kasirye confirms that there are hefty prizes for the outstanding teams.

The prizes will range from trophies, medals, jerseys, bull, goat to other material stuff as Television sets.

The champion of the 2022 Entebbe Christmas Cup will smile home with a bull, trophy and 18 golden medals. The 1st runners up takes a goat and 18 silver medals, 2nd runners up will be rewarded with a set of jersey and the fourth placed side will get a set of jersey. There will be a prize for the top scorer (Brand new flat screen TV 32). Interested teams should register early and avoid the last minute rush on 0758479745 and 0786811383. Ramadhan Kasirye, Chairperson of the tournament organizing committee -2022 Entebbe Christmas Tournament

One of the teams expected to take part in the 2022 Entebbe Christmas Cup

Sponsors and partners:

There are a number of partners and sponsors that have supported this tournament to include; Prosper Junior School – Kitala, Marinak Logistics Entebbe, Mount Zion High School – Nkumba and others coming up.

Normally, big crowds are associated with this championship as many fans yearn to watch some of their favourite local stars.

Registration per team is fixed at 100,000/=.