Uganda National Beach Soccer Team suffered their first defeat at the ongoing COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship after falling to Egypt on Wednesday.

In the final group B game played at the Beach Arena in Durban, South Africa, Egypt swept aside the Sand Cranes, winning 7-2.

The game was a decider on who tops the group given the fact both teams had won their opening two games and had already secured semifinal slots.

Hassane Hussein led the way for Egypt bagging a hat trick before Ismaeel Bahgat came through with a brace.

Moustafa Abdelmoneim and Moustafa Shaaban scored a goal apiece to inflict more pain on Uganda.

The consolation goals for Uganda were scored by Ambrose Kigozi and Brian Nkuubi.

The Sand Cranes will therefore face Senegal in the semifinals on Friday. The West African giants are the reigning Champions in Africa and Uganda will face them in the forthcoming Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Mozambique next month.

It should be noted that Uganda is pitted in the same group with Senegal, Egypt and Madagascar.

The other Semifinal at the COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship will see Egypt facing Mozambique.

Uganda and other teams are using this tournament as part of their preparation for next month’s Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.