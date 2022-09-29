Friday September 30, 2022

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League is back ladies and gentlemen, with champions Vipers hosting Soltilo Bright Stars at Kitende on Friday.

The reigning champions start life minus last season’s top scorer Ceaser Manzoki, the league’s best defender in the past five or so years Halid Lwaliwa and perhaps Bobosi Byaruhanga who is on the brink of the exit.

But they will be eager to begin with maximum points and send a statement of intent against would be contenders.

With a new look Bright Stars under Asaph Mwebaze’s tutelage in their face; the Venoms will hope to earn a record 7th straight win over the side.

Vipers Team News

Coach Robertinho Oliviera will return to the bench after missing through lack of qualification in the Caf Champions League game against Olympique de Bangui.

Lumala Abdu handed his favourite shirt 22 Credit: VIPERS SC

The Brazilian could also unleash some of his new guns on the domestic scene after they made their official debuts on the continent.

Lumala Abdu, Isa Mubiru, Murushid Jjuuko, Abubaker Lawal and former Bright Stars gem Marvin Youngman could all feature.

Paul Mucureezi will also be in contention to feature after missing back to back wins over the CAR side due to lack of match fitness.

Soltilo Bright Stars Team News

Frank Kato Kizanyiro Credit: SBS

Frank Kato Kizanyiro and Bob Oluoch will have to wait a little longer for their debut as regulations hinder them from facing parent side.

The two are currently on loan from Vipers and so is Emmanuel Munoobi who is out injured and will miss the entire first round.

The Key Stats

Action from Vipers and Soltilo Bright Stars last season at Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

Vipers are unbeaten against Soltilo Bright Stars in the league in 17 meetings [W10, D7]

The hosts are unbeaten in the last 17 league games since a 1-0 defeat away at Arua Hill in January. [W 13, D4]

They have also won nine of the past ten home games [D1]

Soltilo Bright Stars have won only three of the past 15 away games [L9, D3]