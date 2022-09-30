Overview: Francis Kulabigwo Alideki, 78, is a retired Uganda Cranes international who played at 4 different AFCON finals; in 1968, 1974, 1976 and 1978. He won 5 CECAFA senior challenge cups (1969, 1970, 1973, 1976 and 1977) with 2 league titles (1971, 1978) as well as one Uganda Cup in 1976.

Kyakatabuka cell in Masindi district is the current village where aging former Uganda Cranes international Francis Kulabigwo Alideki, 78, stays.



In his homestead lies two contrasting housing structures.



One is a single roomed ram-shackled house with an old rusty roofing and the other is a newly painted two roomed structure that has brand new rooves.



Francis Kulabigwo Alideki leaves the old house with a ball and one of his accolade (Credit: David Isabirye)

Francis Kulabigwo Alideki’s new house in Kyakatabuka village (Credit: David Isabirye)

Francis Kulabigwo old house in Masindi (Credit: David Isabirye)

Equipped with some of his award collections, a Fortebet branded ball and a copy of the famous Uganda Argus newspaper, Kulabigwo is seen departing the old structure for the new one.



The former Uganda Cranes industrious midfielder who also played at Masindi Dynamo, Coffee, Police, Simba and Nytil is shifting from the dilapidated house to the new house.



The new house is a product of generous souls after a successful fundraising drive spur-headed by Radio Simba 97.3 FM, alongside the Former Footballers Initiative (FFI).



Group photo outside Kulabigwo’s new house in Kyakatabuka village (Credit: David Isabirye)

In the leafy compound of the new house are different fruit tree species that are decimated around ranging from mangoes, oranges, jack-fruit to avocadoes.



“I am humbled by the generosity of football loving people who have contributed to the construction of my new house and the building of some household items” Kulabigwo who currently stays with his 16- year-old grandson William Tumusiime revealed.



At the event, two of Kulabigwo’s children attended; Betty Nagujja and Edward Busingye, both 45 years of age.



Francis Kulabigwo with daughter Betty Nagujja and son Edward Busingye (Credit: David Isabirye)

In thy midst were also several grand-sons and daughters as well as members of the village.



The Radio Simba family was also ably represented by the head of promotions Michael Ochieng as well as sports presenters Wooto “Omuffumbe” Walusimbi and Yusuf Kampala.



We are humbled by the listeners of Radio Simba Ffe Mwe Mwe Ffe! and the well-wishers for the generous act of supporting the former Uganda Cranes player. A lot has been done and a lot still remains to be completed. Michael Ochieng, Head of promotions and marketing – Radio Simba

Simba FM sports presenter Yusuf Nampala hands over a truck suit to Francis Kulabigwo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Francis Kulabigwo hugs Simba fm’s Walusimbi Wotto as another former footballer Keneddy Lubogo looks on (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kennedy Lubogo graced this official house hand-over event on behalf of the Former Footballers’ Initiative (FFI).



“Former Footballers’ Initiative (FFI) is privileged always associate with the retired footballers and ensure that they live decent lives. We are happy for the development of Francis Kulabigwo” Lubogo revealed.



Francis Kulabigwo opens his new house (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda Cranes in 1975. Francis Kulabigwo is circled (Credit: The Observer)

Kulabigwo played at four time AFCON finals 1968, 1974, 1976 and 1978 for the Uganda Cranes.



He won five CECAFA senior challenge cup trophies; 1969, 1970, 1973, 1976 and 1977.



Domestically, Kulabigwo won two league titles in 1971 and 1978 with one Uganda Cup (Kakungulu Cup) in 1976.



For starters, Kulabigwo was born in 1944 to the late Lawrence Kabugano and Faburonia Kayimura in Kiryanga, Masindi district.



He produced 7 children; two of whom are now deceased.



Kulabigwo with some of his children and grand children in Masindi (Credit: David Isabirye)

In 2017, he was decorated with the FUFA presidential award, alongside another Ex-International Baker Kasigwa during annual FUFA assembly convened in Masindi.



On that day, the FUFA President Moses Magogo donated Shs 1,000,000 to each of the legends.



Kulabigwo used the money to construct the foundation upon which the current house has been finished.



Kulabigwo inside his new bedroom (Credit: David Isabirye)

Now in his new house whose construction cost approximately over 10,000,000, Kulabigwo and his grand-children can smile and merry-make, rest assured of decent shelter.



Meanwhile, the toilet facility in the vicinity is also nearing completion.



By the way, Kulabigwo is a vivid case study of the many retired former footballers who need assistance from people in advantaged positions.