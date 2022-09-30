Result

Vipers 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Reigning champions Vipers fired blanks in the season opening game against visitors Soltilo Bright Stars at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

Both teams started slow with the visitors surprisingly the better of opportunities in the first half and dominating the midfield through debutant Noordin Bunjo.

Warren Buule missed from the close range for Asaph Mwebaze’s men while the best chance of the first half for the hosts fell to Yunus Sentamu who headed Lumala Abdu’s well weighted cross just over.

In the second half, the visitors sat deep and invited pressure but were clinical in defending.

The introduction of Cromwell Rwothomio, Nigerian Abubaker Lawal and Najib Yiga added to the attacking force but the Stars remained unbreakable.

Goalkeeper Hassan Matovu denied Lumala who had a brilliant second half and the forward saw his curled effort go just wide of the goal posts with Lawal failing to make connection.

Buule also headed Sentamu’s long range effort away as the final whistle ended with the two teams sharing spoils.

Asaph Mwebaze said: “I am pleased with the lads especially in the midfield who closed all the gaps. It’s a good point against the defending champions at a venue we haven’t picked a point in the last five or so visits.”

Roberto Oliviera said: “We start every game with one target, to win. But football has three results and the opponents set up so well to deny us spaces.”