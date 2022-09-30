The 2022/23 Uganda Premier League season gets underway today (Friday, 30th September) with defending Champions Vipers SC hosting Soltilo Bright Stars FC at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende. Focus has mainly been put on the title race with Vipers SC and KCCA FC expected to continue the duopoly.

However, attention should as well be given to the tail end of the table knowing that three teams are relegated at the end of the season. With Kyetume FC demoted on grounds of failure to meet the FUFA Club Licensing standards, it even gets tougher for the rest of the teams.

The new season is expected to be competitive both at the top and bottom and in this article, Joel Muyita looks at the likely candidates to suffer the drop.

Busoga United FC

Into their seventh season in the top tier League, Busoga United FC have had mixed performances but if results from the previous two campaigns is anything to go by, then the Jinja based side are in for a tough run.

Busoga United team that played last season. Credit: John Batanudde

Some of the players that helped them survive last season like Anwar Ntege, Anthony Mayanja and Elvis Ngonde has left and the replacements are not necessarily at the same level.

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko is a coach that has always grinded results even in the toughest of conditions but he will need to double his efforts to survive the relegation monster.

Blacks Power FC

The ultimate target for new comers Blacks Power FC will be to keep their place in the top division. Despite getting players that have the experience like Bronson Nsubuga, Dickens Okwir, Faisal Muwawu, Mike Kawooya and Baden Mujahid but I do not think they have enough in their tank to sustain the marathon.

Credit: John Batanudde

If they can make their home (Akii-bua Stadium) a fortress and ganrer enough point in Lira that will definitely help them.

Onduparaka FC

The Caterpillars continue to drop every other passing season and no longer command the power they had in their first three seasons. Definitely, the financial challenges cannot be under looked given the fact that players only work when motivated.

The departure of Muhammad Shaban takes a lot from Onduparaka FC considering his goals last season were key in their survival. Now without a genuine replacement, the search for goals will be quite task for the rest of the forwards.

Muhammad Jaggarson Shaban | Credit: John Batanudde

Hosting their opening five home games away from their fortress, Greenlight Stadium could easily have a bearing on how they finish the season.

Soltilo Bright Stars FC

If last season gave indicators of the struggles at Soltilo Bright Stars FC, naming them as potential candidates would not be farfetched.

A new coach in Asaph Mwebaze comes in with a new approach from what Paul Kiwanuka offered but the question is whether he will be able to find results good enough to keep them up.

Asaph Mwebaze (Left) during his unveiling. Credit: SBS

Whereas they have signed several players, the exit door has equally been open with a core of the team that played last season leaving.

Maroons FC

A team that is not afraid of getting relegated because they always find a way of returning with relative ease. The Prison Warders are one of the teams that will be in the relegation mix.

Maroons players celebrate Solomon Walusimbi’s lone goal against Proline (Credit: Maroons FC Media)

This time, Maroons FC has been busy in the market, signing several players but what will matter is if they can jell early in the season and collect as many points as they can at the start of the season.

UPDF FC

Coach Brian Ssenyondo made quite an impressive job with the army side last season only to be affected by inconsistency.

Brian Ssenyondo shouting out instructions.

The gaffer has shown to pick players from nowhere, polish them and get results but with the constant interference in technical aspects from management could easily ruin what he plans to do and that will definitely affect results on the pitch.