Saturday November 01, 2022

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Thirteen time champions KCCA get their campaign started with a home clash against Wakiso Giants on Saturday.

The former winners have not won major silverware in the last three seasons and pressure will be on Morley Byekwaso to deliver the team to the Holy Grail.

In Byekwaso’s first full season as Head Coach, he could only finish second but whole 18-points behind winners Vipers and also bowed out early in the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the expense of Bright Stars.

“We have tried to work on our shortcomings of last season and improve the creativity and scoring of goals and I think based on the build-up games, the boys have improved,” said Byekwaso.

“All the 29 licensed players are available for the game against Wakiso Giants FC and we shall have a very good side that will represent us on match day one.”

His counterpart John Luyinda also echoes nearly same sentiments about the preparations and though he admits playing against KCCA is a huge task, he gives his side a chance.

“I believe in the preparations we have had and we are ready not only for the Saturday clash but the entire season,” he said.

“Playing against KCCA is always tough and it will be but we are mentally and physically ready to battle and optimistic of picking a good result.

Key Stats

This will be the 5th meeting between the two sides in the division with KCCA winning twice. [D1, L1]

Last season, either team registered an away win in this tie.

Fixtures

Saturday 01st September 2022.

Blacks Power FC Vs BUL FC , Akibua Memorial Stadium-Lira (2:00 pm) live on FUFA TV

Vs , Akibua Memorial Stadium-Lira (2:00 pm) live on FUFA TV KCCA FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00pm) live on Sanyuka Prime

Vs MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (4:00pm) live on Sanyuka Prime Maroons FC Vs Busoga United FC, Prisons Ground –Luzira (4:00pm)

Vs Prisons Ground –Luzira (4:00pm) UPDF FC Vs Express FC, Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm)

Vs Bombo Military Barracks Ground (4:00pm) URA FC Vs Onduparaka FC, Nakisunga Ssaza Ground-Mukono (4:00pm)

Sunday 02nd September 2022