Saturday November 01, 2022

Bombo Military Barracks Grounds 4pm

James Odoch officially starts his reign as Express head coach with a visit to bogey side UPDF on Saturday.

The former Red Eagles midfielder took over on an interim basis after the club parted ways with Wasswa Bbosa and led the club to 6th finish.

The visitors have been one of the busiest sides in the market bringing more than fifteen players and witnessed exits of most of the team that won the championship in 2020.

Without the backbone of the side that also claimed the Cecafa Kagame Cup, Odoch will hope new signings Marvin Oshaba, Yusuf Ssozi and a host of other new arrivals at Wankulukuku revive the glory with immediate effect.

See more 📸 | 🏋🏿💨💯 Last Training Session ahead of of our season Opener against @UPDFfc#MukwanoGwabangi🔴🦅#FCat65 pic.twitter.com/Bpdl5iuKMr — EXPRESS FOOTBALL CLUB (@ExpressFCUganda) September 30, 2022

Hosts UPDF have also brought in a couple of new faces and begin life without retired goalie Brian Bwete, Denis Ssekitoleko and Musa Mudde.

Last season, the army side won 1-0 at home and drew goalless away at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

James Odoch says: “The preparations ahead of the new season have been very good and I believe the boys a ready to prove a point tomorrow.

“We want to change the bad record we have in Bombo as we aim winning the game with a different team, coach and mentality. I only request Express Nation to turn up in large numbers because we need your support on our first away game.”