2022/23 Uganda Premier League

Matchday One

Saturday, 1st October 2022

Blacks Power FC vs BUL FC – Akii-bua Stadium| 2PM

KCCA FC vs Wakiso Giants FC – MTN Omondi Stadium| 4PM

URA FC vs Onduapraka FC – Nakisunga Stadium|4PM

UDPF FC vs Express FC – Bombo Barracks Ground|4PM

Maroons FC vs Busoga FC – Prisons Ground, Luzira|4PM football returns to Lira city as Blacks Power host BUL

Sunday, 2nd October 2022

SC Villa vs Gaddafi FC – Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku|2PM

URA FC will seek to make a decent start to the new season as they face Onduparaka FC. The Tax Collectors face the Caterpillars on Saturday in their new ‘home’ Nakisunga after relocating from Arena of Vision.

The four-time Champions have flattered to deceive since they last won the title in 2011 and will be hoping to make an attempt at dislodging the longstanding duopoly KCCA FC and Vipers SC.

Credit: John Batanudde

Under the guidance of veteran coach Sam Timbe, URA FC start life without strikers Cromwell Rwothomio and Steven Mukwala who contributed more than half of the goals they managed in the last two seasons.

Steven Mukwala | Credit: John Batanudde

Despite signing George Ssenkaaba from Express FC, the gap left is evident and this could be their biggest undoing this season.

Skipper Shafik Kagimu is however confident, they have enough in their armory to dispatch Onduparaka FC.

URA captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu in action against Onduparaka (Credit: URA FC Media)

“I believe we are ready for the start of the new season. The target going into our first game is to win because that gives you momentum.” He said.

On the other hand, Onduparaka FC come into the new season with a relatively weaker squad compared to what they had last season.

Departure of skipper Muhammad Shaban takes away a lot from them especially in terms of goals considering he scored twelve that played a huge role in their relegation survival.

Muhammad Jaggarson Shaban | Credit: John Batanudde

Coach Hussein Keri will definitely have a tough job on his hands to try and keep the Caterpillars keep their place in the league.

The other games on Saturday will see KCCA FC hosting Wakiso Giants FC in Lugogo, new comers Blacks Power FC take on BUL FC in Lira, Busoga United FC travel to Luzira to face Maroons FC while Express FC will be away to UPDF FC in Bombo.