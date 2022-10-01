2022/23 Uganda Premier League
Matchday One
Saturday, 1st October 2022
- Blacks Power FC vs BUL FC – Akii-bua Stadium| 2PM
- KCCA FC vs Wakiso Giants FC – MTN Omondi Stadium| 4PM
- URA FC vs Onduapraka FC – Nakisunga Stadium|4PM
- UDPF FC vs Express FC – Bombo Barracks Ground|4PM
Maroons FC vs Busoga FC – Prisons Ground, Luzira|4PM football returns to Lira city as Blacks Power host BUL
Sunday, 2nd October 2022
- SC Villa vs Gaddafi FC – Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku|2PM
URA FC will seek to make a decent start to the new season as they face Onduparaka FC. The Tax Collectors face the Caterpillars on Saturday in their new ‘home’ Nakisunga after relocating from Arena of Vision.
The four-time Champions have flattered to deceive since they last won the title in 2011 and will be hoping to make an attempt at dislodging the longstanding duopoly KCCA FC and Vipers SC.
Under the guidance of veteran coach Sam Timbe, URA FC start life without strikers Cromwell Rwothomio and Steven Mukwala who contributed more than half of the goals they managed in the last two seasons.
Despite signing George Ssenkaaba from Express FC, the gap left is evident and this could be their biggest undoing this season.
Skipper Shafik Kagimu is however confident, they have enough in their armory to dispatch Onduparaka FC.
“I believe we are ready for the start of the new season. The target going into our first game is to win because that gives you momentum.” He said.
On the other hand, Onduparaka FC come into the new season with a relatively weaker squad compared to what they had last season.
Departure of skipper Muhammad Shaban takes away a lot from them especially in terms of goals considering he scored twelve that played a huge role in their relegation survival.
Coach Hussein Keri will definitely have a tough job on his hands to try and keep the Caterpillars keep their place in the league.
The other games on Saturday will see KCCA FC hosting Wakiso Giants FC in Lugogo, new comers Blacks Power FC take on BUL FC in Lira, Busoga United FC travel to Luzira to face Maroons FC while Express FC will be away to UPDF FC in Bombo.