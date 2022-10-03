Former Uganda Men’s Sevens international Allan Otim, who serves as Rugby Cranes XVs and Heathens Rugby Club Strength & Conditioning Coach, has been handed the reins of the academy side that will represent Uganda at the Safari Sevens from October 14-16.

Otim has summoned twenty-one players from the Uganda Men’s Sevens national team and the ongoing Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series 2022.

Players summoned for training for Safari Sevens 2022:

Alex Aturinda (Pirates), Mark Osuna (Kobs), Wandera Mubarak (Pirates), Bob Kawanda (Walukuba), Denis Etwau (Hippos), Hossana Opileni (Rams), Aaron Tukei (Buffaloes), Timothy Kisiga (Pirates), Adrian Kasito (Kobs), Kato Nicholas (Heathens), Joachim Chisano (Heathens), Karim Arinaitwe (Kobs), William Lukwago (Mongers), Sydney Gongodyo (Pirates), Davis Shimwa (Rhinos), Nobert Okeny (Heathens), Roy Kizito (Impis), Karl Edo (Rams), Daniel Kateregga (Buffaloes), Timothy Mugisha (Hippos), Edgar Kairu (Mongers).

Aturinda, Kisiga, Kasito, Okeny, and Arinaitwe have been on national duty since the start of the year, and have represented the country at the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens, Commonwealth Games, World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, and the Rugby World Cup Sevens. Tukei, Shimwa, and Mugisha were part of this squad in training.

Speedstar Denis Etwau, who has been part of the Uganda Sevens academy for ages but somehow never made the breakthrough to the playing squad, has also been summoned.

See more KYABAZINGA 7S UPDATEs



Bob Kawanda from @WalukubaRugbyUg giving off MVP vibes. Well in Bob🤝💯#Kyabazinga7s #NileSpecial7s pic.twitter.com/3dPPGxXG4L — UgRugbyFanzone (@ugrugbyfans) September 25, 2022

Kyabazinga Sevens’ Most Valuable Player, Bob Kawanda of newly-promoted Walukuba Barbarians, will join the squad too. Kawanda has scored 16 tries and kicked 35 conversions so far and is among the most underrated players in the series.

Joachim Chisano

In a year when URU decided to officially split the Sevens and XVs formats at national team level, Joachim Chisano attempts to be the second man – Philip Wokorach is the other – to play for both teams after featuring during the Rugby Africa Men’s Cup in July.

This will be the twenty-fifth edition of the iconic Safari Sevens event that started in 1996. It will be played at the RFUEA Grounds on Ngong Road in Nairobi, Kenya which has hosted eighteen events. Uganda finished fifth out of twelve participating teams in the last edition which was played at the Nyayo National Stadium.