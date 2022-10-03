Overview: Buddu (reigning champions), Bulemeezi, Busiro and Ssingo are the four standing teams in the 2022 Buganda Masaza football Cup tournament.

Buganda Masaza Cup 2022 (Football):

Quarter-final return leg results:

Busiro 3-0 Gomba

*Busiro advanced 5-1 on aggregate

Buwekula 1-1 Bulemeezi

*Bulemeezi advanced 2-1 on aggregate

Mawokota 0-0 Buddu

*Buddu advanced 1-0 on aggregate

Ssingo 0-0 Kyaggwe

*Ssingo advanced 1-0 on aggregate

Defending champions Buddu, Bulemeezi, Busiro and Ssingo are all through to the semi-finals of the 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup tournament.

This followed the successful return matches of the quarterfinals played at various playgrounds.

Busiro eliminated record champions Gomba 5-1 on aggregate. After winning the first leg at the Kabulasoke PTC playground, Busiro made the grade with a 3-0 home win at the Ssentema playground.

Isaac Ofoyrwoth, Jimmy Kalema and Joel Sserunjogi all scored in the 59th, 67th and 81st minutes respectively.

2021 losing finalists Buwekula fell out 1-2 on aggregate to Bulemeezi. Bulemeezi won the first leg 1-0 with the return leg ending in a stalemate, 1-1.

The return leg match held in Mubende had Bulemeezi take the lead through Fazil Tumwine’s 38th minute goal.

Buwekula made amends and found the equalizer through Michael Abura in the 55yj minute.

Buddu qualified 1-0 on aggregate over three time winners Mawokota.

The return leg in Buwama ended goal-less and it was advantage Buddu who had won the opening leg 1-0 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

10 man Ssingo played to a non-scoring draw with visiting Kyaggwe at the Mityana Ssaza ground.

Ssingo’s captain Amuli Mukasa was red carded in the 10th minute.

Ssingo qualified 1-0 on aggregate since they had won the first leg at the Nakisunga ssaza playground.

The tournament is jointly sponsored by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, UNAIDS, CBS Radio and BBS Telefaina.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: