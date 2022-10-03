Following a decision to strip Ghana of hosting rights for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, CAF has opened bids for the competitions hosting rights.

This was confirmed in a statement released by Caf after the visit of the Confederation boss Patrice Motsepe to Guinea on Friday.

“The 2025 Nations Cup allocated to Guinea will not take place there because we’re not yet ready in Guinea,” said Motsepe in a news conference after meeting the leadership of Guinea’s transitional government.

“The Caf decision was taken in July and was reported to the transitional government in Guinea stating that where we are right now, there should be a process to allow new bids to come forward,” he added.

“Caf is going to ask to receive new bids because the infrastructure and facilities are not appropriate or ready for Caf to host the 2025 Nations Cup in Guinea, and that’s the basis of the decision.”

Guinea’s Sports Minister Lansana Bea Dialla admitted that his nation does not have the facilities at present to stage Africa’s biggest sport event in 2025.

“It is true that we have nothing as arguments to be able to convince the Caf president that we will be ready for the 2025 Nations Cup,” said Diallo as quoted by BBC Sport.

“But I emphasise that the Guinean president and prime minister have promised the president of Caf and the members who took this decision that we will put everything in place to create all the infrastructure that will allow this country to develop.”