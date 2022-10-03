Overview: Mama Teo Legends and the Gladiators hosted the latest match day of the 2022 SMACK League at Legends Rugby Ground, Kampala.

SMACK League Sundays are now “major plot” in Kampala because of a combination of football, top artiste performances, networking and the usual exciting banter.

Sunday, 2nd October 2022 was no different as old boys of St. Mary’s College Kisubi and other fun lovers flocked Legends, Lugogo for match day 16 of the league.

The day saw competition at the top get tighter as Zuluz (Class of 2009) increased their prospects of winning the league after overcoming the Devils 1-0 to make 34 points.

They lie just one point behind the table leaders Block Owners who drew 0-0 against the Mafiaz.

Zuluz against the Devils in the 2022 SMACK League at Legends Rugby grounds, Kampala.

However, football is not the only crowd puller at the Guinness sponsored league.

The outfit that was meant to bring together SMACK alumni has transformed into a social phenomenon that attracts and entertains Kampala party lovers.

Hosted by a different cohort each match day, the league has made a name for itself for great entertainment as each hosting class makes it their goal to outshine their predecessors.

Mama Teo Legends and the Gladiators who hosted Sunday’s do made no compromises when it came to entertainment.

Mama Teo Legends and the Gladiators co-hosted match day 16 of the 2022 SMACK Legend

The two brought in the Abeeka Band who are popular for making one dance and sing along to every song and boy did they live up to their reputation.

Abeeka arguably shared the ululations with the Mama Teo Legends.

Abeeka’s Pages performing at the 2022 SMACK League

The team is made up of OBs who were in SMACK in the early 90s and 80s.

With Sanyu FM’s Roger Mugisha as host, they claimed the bragging rights for having invented the Jabba dance and put up an entertaining display.

The SMACK league provides an opportune platform to network and socalize

Now in its fifth season, the SMACK League was created by the old boys of St Mary’s College Kisubi to unite, network, creating opportunities, keep fit and give back to community.

Female fans at the 2022 SMACK League