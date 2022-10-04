Charles Ssenyange alias Kadidi has been confirmed as the assistant coach to Morley Byekwaso at KCCA for the next two years.

The Kasasiro have long been in search for a tactician to help Byekwaso despite having Badru Kaddu, Sakka Mpiima and Richard Malinga around the technical staff.

“KCCA FC is delighted to announce the appointment of Nsanziro Sam Charles Ssenyange as Assistant / First Team Coach for the senior team..,” a statement on the club website read.

OFFICIAL | Nsanziro Sam appointed as KCCA FC's Assistant / First Team Coach. #WelcomeNsanziro



— KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) October 4, 2022

Kadidi, a Caf B licensed coach played for KCCA for over seven years between 1988 and 1994 and has previously coached at Mbarara City FC, Paidha Black Angels FC, Tooro United FC, Kampala Club Marines, UTODA FC, City Lads, and Elite Soccer Academy.

He also had stints in South Africa and Lesotho managing in lower leagues and his experienced will be vital.

It’s reported that the choice for Kadidi was a decision of the management after Byekwaso had settled for either George ‘Best’ Nsimbe or Hussein Mbalangu.

The club had also wanted to add former player Baker Mbowa and Asaph Mwebaze to the staff before both got jobs at URA and Bright Stars respectively.