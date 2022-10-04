Overview: Uganda Martyrs' University (UMU) had taken the first half lead through a largely impressive Sunny Kaija, a simple stab into the goal after the playmakers Masuudi Kafumbe and Ivan “Kande” Agamile combined to inflict the damage.

2022 Pepsi University Football League

Quarter Final (2nd Leg):

Uganda Martyrs University 2-1 Bugema University

*Uganda Martyrs University advanced 3-2 on aggregate

Special moments in life often come at special times reserved and deserved to happen.

On a moist ground at Buwama after an abrupt afternoon downpour, Joseph Kayondo produced a moment of brilliance as Uganda Martyr’s University progressed to the semi-finals of the 2022 Pepsi University Football League.

Kayondo struck a free-kick, 30 yards away from goal, it awkwardly bounced in front of goalkeeper Henry Amuka and strolled to the net for the winning goal past Bugema University.

The wildly celebrated goal arrived barely a minute to full time.

Prior to this moment, the game was tied one-goal apiece and surely post-match penalties were due to happen to separate the winner.

UMU had taken the first half lead through a largely impressive Sunny Kaija, a simple stab into the goal after the playmakers Masuudi Kafumbe and Ivan “Kande” Agamile combined.

UMU against Bugema University

The heavens irrigated the ground with rains towards the end of the opening stanza as the drizzles continued through to the opening quarter an hour of the subsequent half.

Bugema University returned completely a different entity from the first half team and their industrious efforts were rewarded by the equalizer through Swalifidin Ssebaale’s equalizer in the 75th minute.

Before Kayondo’s last minute gasp goal, all signs were ripe for an eminent post-match penalty shoot-out to separate these two competitive sides.

“We trained for endurance. Our training has been streamlined towards attaining endurance. We have managed to win in the last minutes. I thank my teammates, coaches, fans and the University management” UMU captain Kafuumbe, a bow-legged midfielder stated.

Bugema University players close down on the UMU opponent

“We played against a very stubborn team but we managed to win. It was never a light game. I give thanks to the Almighty God. We are going to prepare for any team that comes our way for the semi-finals.” Eric Kisuze, head coach of UMU revealed.

His counterpart, Meddie Nyanzi cast the loss woes on ill-luck. “We were let down by luck. We fought gallantly to equalize the game but conceded in the closing stages. We did not have the luck” a crestfallen Nyanzi stated.

Uganda Martyrs join St. Lawrence University in the semi-finals.

St Lawrence University had eliminated Kampala University last week.

Meanwhile, UCU will face Nkumba in the return leg on Thursday 6th October 2022 in Mukono.

The first leg had ended goal-less in Nkumba.

The last quarter final duel will come on Tuesday, 11th October as MUBS entertains Kyambogo at the MUBS Arena.

MUBS has the 2-1 advantage from the first leg of the Nakawa derby played last week.

Uganda Martyrs’ University 2-1 Bugema University highlights (Credit: Lawrence Mubiru)

The University Football League is exclusively sponsored by Crown Beverages Limited under the Pepsi brand.

Time immemorial, this league is famed for providing a platform to showcase raw football talents that are later poached to play in the top leagues and the national teams as well.

Players as Yasser Mugerwa (Nkumba University), Joshua Letti Lubwama (Makerere University), Nicholas Kabonge (Kampala University), Musa Esenu (MUBS), Isaac Musiima (Bugema University), Amir Kakomo (UMU) and others are vivid examples of this league.

The 2022 edition marks the 10th year since inception.