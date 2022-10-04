Overview: Majority of the fighters during the Mixed Martial Arts night at Kampala Serena Hotel were from the host Uganda. Others came from Nigeria, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania, Ethiopia and Kenya.

𝟏 𝐙𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐭s Fights:

Bantamweight:

Main Fight: Joseph “Busungu” Bonane (Uganda) Beat Shifa Awal (Ethiopia)

Super Lightweight:

Alex “Lion Heart” Matisko (Uganda) Beat Emmanuel “Fearless Dragon” Osujji (Nigeria)

Bantamweight (Ladies):

Juliet Chukwu (Nigeria) Beat Rebecca Among (Uganda)

The recently concluded Mixed Martial Arts night at Kampala Serena Hotel in Uganda was a complete success.

With 22 fighters in action from 7 countries, the night produced the expected thrills, excitement, shocks and sparks.

In total, there were 11 mouth-watering fights watched by an enthusiastic crowd.

It was a night dubbed as mellow in the cage and the slay vibes on the side.

Majority of the fighters were from the host Uganda. Others came from Nigeria, South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania, Ethiopia and Kenya.

The Mixed Martial Arts was well packaged in extreme action, blockage and takedowns, among others.

The main fight was in the Bantamweight category as Uganda’s Joseph “Busungu” Bonane defeated Ethiopian Shifa Awal by a unanimous decision after three intense rounds.

Both fighters exhibited ultra-paced punching, clinches, kicking, ground and pound situations throughout each of the rounds.

Alex “Lion Heart” Matisko and Nigeria’s Emmanuel “Fearless Dragon” Osujji in action

In the super Lightweight, Alex “Lion Heart” Matisko (Uganda) overcame Nigerian Emmanuel “Fearless Dragon” Osujji (Nigeria) after three rounds of 3 rounds of extreme action, blockage and takedowns.

The only ladies’ bout was in the bantamweight won by Nigerian Juliet Chukwu who beat Rebecca Among (Uganda).

Nigeria’s Juliet Chukwu against Rebecca Among (right). Chukwu won the bout

Other Bouts:

Umaru Kasozi (Uganda) came top of Kenyan Peter Njuguna in the Light Heavy Weight category by unanimous decision.

During the welter weight; Lawrence Mukiibi (Uganda) beat Kevin Fashigabo from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by submission.

Some of the VIP fans at Serena Hotel, Kampala

Fans at Serena during the MMA

Feather weight:

South Africa’s Raymond “Razor” Acutt won over Ugandan Henry Kirangwa by submission (Triangle Choke) in one of the feather weight fights.

Elsewhere, Tanzania’s Chris Tibenda beat Stephen Rackara as Isaac Omeda knocked out fellow Ugandan Justin Okot.

Light weight:

Rodgers Manana edged out another Ugandan Danish Okello in light weight division.

During the same weight category, Dickens Ogwang, a two time combatant rounded it off with a beautiful finish to beat another Ugandan Ibrahim Abdalla via a technical knock-out.

Legendary kickboxer, boxer and martial artist Moses “Of Uganda” Golola with a Martial Artist coach

Fans in VIP section at the MMA

Super welter weight:

Hussein Gitta beat Denis Okeny in the super welter weight section with a first won impressive knock out.

This was the second time that the Mixed Martial Arts extravagance was held in Uganda.

Thrilling mixed martial Arts action

