Tuesday October 4, 2022

Kavumba Recreation Grounds, 4pm

There will be renewal of acquaintances when Bright Stars host Maroons in the only league game on Tuesday at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

Asaph Mwebaze Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Asaph Mwebaze who spent more than a decade managing Maroons will now be in the opposite dugout on the day just like goalkeeper Simon Tamale who crossed to the Prison Warders from Stars in the window.

Both had a good start to the season with today’s hosts securing a point off champions Vipers at Kitende while the visitors returned to the UPL in style as they dismantled Busoga United 5-0.

Simon Tamale starred for Bright Stars last season Credit: John Batanudde

Bright Stars Team News

Andrew Samson Kigozi missed the first game due to malaria but could be available.

Brian Nkuubi is back from national duty with the Sand Cranes and it remains to be seen whether Coach Muhammad Senfuma will throw him in the mix immediately.

Abraham Tusubira has an ankle injury while skipper David Ndihabwe was carried off in the opener.

Bright Stars Team News

Nelson Senkatuka missed the opener at Kitende but could play a role on the afternoon.

Bob Olouch and Frank Kato who were ineligible to face Vipers last week are available for selection.

Left back Simon Ssemayange remains out with an injury while Alex Mandela who impressed at Kitende suffered a knock and will be subjected to a late fitness test.

Head to Head

The last eight meetings have produced three wins for each and two draws.