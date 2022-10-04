FUFA has confirmed match officials that will take charge of games as the 2022/23 Uganda Premier League enters matchday two.

The list released on Tuesday comprises of Centre referees, assistant referees, fourth officials, assessors and general coordinators.

Matchday Two games stretch from Tuesday, 4th – Saturday 8th October with six games lined up across the country.

The fixture between Vipers SC and Wakiso Giants FC was postponed because the former has continental engagements. The Venoms host TP Mazembe in the first leg of the first round in the CAF Champions League this Sunday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Below is the full list of officials appointed.

Tuesday, 4th October 2022

Soltilo Bright Stars FC vs Maroons FC

Kavumba Recreation Stadium

Kickoff: 4PM

Centre Referee: Muzamiru Waiswa

Assistant Referee 1: Ahmed Kakembo

Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga

Fourth Official: Joshua Duula

Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango

General Coordinator: Adam Sematiko Nsozi

Wednesday, 5th October 2022

Busoga United FC vs Blacks Power FC

Kakindu Stadium

Kickoff:4PM

Centre Referee: Ali Chelangat Sabila

Assistant Referee 1: Issa Masembe

Assistant Referee 2: Fahad Ssekayobya

Fourth Official: Geoffrey Sajjabi

Referee Assessor: Ayub Khamish

General Coordinator: Abdul Kawuulu Mwanje

Friday, 7th October 2022

Onduparaka FC vs SC Villa

Bombo Military Stadium

Kickoff:4PM

Centre Referee: Mashood Ssali

Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa

Assistant Referee 2: Tonny Agil

Fourth Official: Amon Ainebyona

Referee Assessor: Sulaiman Matovu

General Coordinator: Andrew Kaweesa

Saturday, 8th October 2022

Express FC vs URA FC

Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Kickoff:4PM

Centre Referee: Rajab Bakasambe

Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello

Assistant Referee 2: Lee Okello

Fourth Official: Stuart Kaweesa

Referee Assessor: Catherine Wejuli Adipo

General Coordinator: Bobkins Kibirige

Saturday, 8th October 2022

BUL FC vs UPDF FC

FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Kickoff: 4PM

Centre Referee: Henry Byaruhanga

Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Oriada

Assistant Referee 2: Ivan Lubwama

Fourth Official: Habiba Naigaga

Referee Assessor: Nelson Mubanda

General Coordinator: Ashraf Kakaire

Saturday, 8th October 2022

Arua Hill SC vs KCCA FC

Barifa Stadium

Kickoff 4PM