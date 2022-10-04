FUFA has confirmed match officials that will take charge of games as the 2022/23 Uganda Premier League enters matchday two.
The list released on Tuesday comprises of Centre referees, assistant referees, fourth officials, assessors and general coordinators.
Matchday Two games stretch from Tuesday, 4th – Saturday 8th October with six games lined up across the country.
The fixture between Vipers SC and Wakiso Giants FC was postponed because the former has continental engagements. The Venoms host TP Mazembe in the first leg of the first round in the CAF Champions League this Sunday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.
Below is the full list of officials appointed.
Tuesday, 4th October 2022
Soltilo Bright Stars FC vs Maroons FC
Kavumba Recreation Stadium
Kickoff: 4PM
- Centre Referee: Muzamiru Waiswa
- Assistant Referee 1: Ahmed Kakembo
- Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga
- Fourth Official: Joshua Duula
- Referee Assessor: Ali Kalyango
- General Coordinator: Adam Sematiko Nsozi
Wednesday, 5th October 2022
Busoga United FC vs Blacks Power FC
Kakindu Stadium
Kickoff:4PM
- Centre Referee: Ali Chelangat Sabila
- Assistant Referee 1: Issa Masembe
- Assistant Referee 2: Fahad Ssekayobya
- Fourth Official: Geoffrey Sajjabi
- Referee Assessor: Ayub Khamish
- General Coordinator: Abdul Kawuulu Mwanje
Friday, 7th October 2022
Onduparaka FC vs SC Villa
Bombo Military Stadium
Kickoff:4PM
- Centre Referee: Mashood Ssali
- Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa
- Assistant Referee 2: Tonny Agil
- Fourth Official: Amon Ainebyona
- Referee Assessor: Sulaiman Matovu
- General Coordinator: Andrew Kaweesa
Saturday, 8th October 2022
Express FC vs URA FC
Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku
Kickoff:4PM
- Centre Referee: Rajab Bakasambe
- Assistant Referee 1: Dick Okello
- Assistant Referee 2: Lee Okello
- Fourth Official: Stuart Kaweesa
- Referee Assessor: Catherine Wejuli Adipo
- General Coordinator: Bobkins Kibirige
Saturday, 8th October 2022
BUL FC vs UPDF FC
FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru
Kickoff: 4PM
- Centre Referee: Henry Byaruhanga
- Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Oriada
- Assistant Referee 2: Ivan Lubwama
- Fourth Official: Habiba Naigaga
- Referee Assessor: Nelson Mubanda
- General Coordinator: Ashraf Kakaire
Saturday, 8th October 2022
Arua Hill SC vs KCCA FC
Barifa Stadium
Kickoff 4PM
- Centre Referee: Deogratius Opio
- Assistant Referee 1: Brianson Musisi
- Assistant Referee 2: Charles ZZiwa
- Fourth Official: Micheal Kyeyune
- Referee Assessor: Khalifan Kanakulya
- General Coordinator: Hamza Kawuma Nsereko