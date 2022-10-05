Wednesday October 05, 2022

Kakindu stadium, Jinja 4pm

Busoga United coach Paul Kiwanuka is optimistic of turning things around when his embattled side hosts league debutants Blacks Power at Kakindu.

The two sides face off in the wake of humiliating opening day losses where they lost 5-0.

Busoga was beaten by Maroons at Luzira while Blacks Power, in front of their own fans were humbled by BUL FC.

We are taking the fight home. And coming back strong like never before…

Come join us at kakindu.

“As a coach, am ready and so are the players,” said Kiwanuka. “We made lots of mistakes in the first game but they have been corrected and looking forward to the game,” he added.

The visitors are also eager to pick their first point in the top tier and the match against Busoga United, despite being away offers some chance.