With just nine days to the original start date, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has postponed the Safari Sevens 2022 event.

According to the official statement published on the evening of Wednesday, October 5, the postponement is due to “unavoidable circumstances.”

“The Kenya Rugby Union has today confirmed the postponement of the 25th edition of the Safari Sevens originally set for 14th -16th October 2022 at the RFUEA Ground. The decision to postpone the event has been occasioned by unavoidable circumstances.” reads the statement published on the Kenya Rugby Union website.

Across the border in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, preparations were already in high gear to send an academy side to represent the country. Twenty-one players had been summoned by coach Allan Otim and training sessions held at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Uganda was set to compete during the twenty-fifth edition of the event alongside eleven other men’s teams and six women’s teams.

KRU added that a new date for the event will be announced in future communication. This date is likely to land within a busy local and international rugby schedule in the final quarter of the year.

To start with, in the XVs format, the Kenya Lionesses have a tour to Uganda for the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Pool B from October 25 – November 2. The Kenya Simbas will play the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Repechage from November 6-18. For the Sevens, the Kenya Shujaa will kick off their 2022-23 World Series season on November 4-6 in Hong Kong.