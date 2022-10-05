CAF has appointed referees from Sudan to handle the game between Vipers SC and TP Mazembe slated for this Sunday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The Venoms face Congolese outfit TP Mazembe in the first leg of the first round of the CAF Champions League.

Sabri Mohamed Fadul will be Centre referee working closely with fellow countrymen Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim and Haitham Elnour Ahmed as First and Second Assistant respectively.

Fadul served as fourth official as Uganda played against Kenya at Nyayo National Stadium last year in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Alamin Alhadi Alamin Mohamed also from Sudan will serve as the fourth official while Micheal Gasingwa from Rwandan, will be the Match Commissioner.

FUFA Executive Committee member, Dr. Apollo Bugingo Ahimbisibwe will be the Covid-19 Officer as designated by CAF.

After Sunday’s clash, TP Mazembe will host Vipers SC in Lubumbashi for the return leg and the winner on aggregate will qualify to the group stage.