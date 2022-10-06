Overview: Martha Babirye scored two birdies on the par 5 hole 2 and par 4 hole 18. She recorded par scores on holes 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, and 16. There were bogey scores on holes 1, 7, 9, 14 and 17.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open

Day 1 Leader:

Martha Babirye (Uganda Golf Club) – 75

Runners up:

Peace Kabasweka (Toro Club) – 79

Martha Babirye is the famous Day One leader at the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open championship at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo.

Babirye, playing off handicap 6, scored 3-over par 75 during Round One action where 18 holes were played on Thursday, 6th October 2022.

“It is a pleasure to take the lead at the open and go to the final two rounds in the pressure group. That was my primary target as I eye the third title,” Babirye who also won in 2019 and 2020 revealed.

Martha Babirye gestures during round one of the Tusker Malt Lager Uganda Golf Ladies Open | Credit: John Batanudde

Babirye scored two birdies on the par 5 hole 2 and par 4 hole 18. She recorded par scores on holes 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16.

There were bogy scores on holes 1, 7, 9, 14, and 17.

“I am eyeing a composed final two rounds because I really need this year’s open title,” Babirye noted.

Peace Kabasweka after driving off from the Teebox on day one of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Ladies Open | Credit: John Batanudde

Toro Club’s Peace Kabasweka lies second with 7-over 79 after 18 holes.

Former Uganda Ladies Union president Evah Magala scored 8-over 80 and trails by 5 strokes.

Evah Magala is third on the leaderboard after the first 18 holes of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Ladies Open Credit: John Batanudde

Palm Valley Golf and Country Club duo of Gloria Mbaguta and Meron Kyomugisha played 81 and 82 respectively to complete the top five performers.

Resty Nalutaaya (85), Assa Nantongo (86), Madina Lekuru (87), Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja (88), Mackline Nsenga (89) and Catherine Kwagala (89) are all in the top ten positions.

Day Two will take place on Friday as the golfers make 36 holes of action.