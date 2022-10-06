Tooro United FC will not be part of the 2022/23 FUFA Big League season at least judging from the fixture that was released on Wednesday by FUFA.

The Fort Portal based outfit failed to comply with the Club Licensing measures, the key component being the failure to raise the minimum number of player (18) required.

Therefore, the new FUFA Big League season will have 15 teams just like it is the case with the Uganda Premier League after the dismissal of Kyetume FC on the same ground.

The new campaign will get underway on Thursday, 13th October 2022 with seven games spread across the country.

Teams taking part

Kaaro Karungi FC

Booma FC

Kitara FC

Calvary FC

NEC FC

Police FC

Lugazi FC

Ndejje University FC

Luweero United FC

Adjumani TC FC

Soroti City FC

Kataka FC

Jinja North United FC

Mbarara City FC

Northern Gateway FC

Just like last season, the new campaign will be played in one block format with teams facing off on a home and away basis.

The top three at the end of the season win promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

Matchday One Fixtures

Calvary FC vs NEC FC – Midigo Primary School Ground

Police FC vs Lugazi FC – Kavumba Recreation Centre

Ndejje University FC vs Jinja North United FC – Bombo Military Barracks Ground

Mbarara City FC vs Booma FC – Kakyeka Stadium

Kitara FC vs Northern Gateway FC – Kigaya Primary School Ground

Luweero United FC vs Kaaro Karungi FC – Luweero Playground

Soroti City FC vs Adjumani TC FC – Soroti City Stadium