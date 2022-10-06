Friday October 7, 2022

Bombo Military Barracks Grounds, 4pm

Onduparaka host sixteen time champions SC Villa at Bombo Military Barracks Grounds on Friday in the first of the five home games they will play away from Green Light stadium.

The Caterpillars were sanctioned by the Fufa Disciplinary Panel for fans violence last season and were ordered to play five games of this new season at a neutral stadium away from West Nile.

Onduparaka’s Rashid Okocha given marching oders away from the bench after being shown a red card during the game against SC Villa | Credit: John Batanudde

Currently bottom of the table of negative one point, Ondu will hope to build on the draw at URA to get off the mark.

They face a Villa side that started the season on a victorious note when they beat much fancied Gadafi but will be optimistic of victory.

Despite losing their last three home games on the spin, Onduparaka’s last home win was against SC Villa at the Green Light stadium with Muhammad Shaban scoring the winner.

SC Villa will hope forwards Ivan Bogere and Seif Batte show up on the day after getting goals from unlikely sources on match day one.

Head to Head

Credit: John Batanudde

There have been previous 12 meetings in the league since Ondu gained promotion.

There has never been a draw between the two sides with Onduparaka winning 5 and SC Villa 7.

At home, Onduparaka has won 4 and lost 2 in the past six meetings with the Jogoos last win coming in 2019.