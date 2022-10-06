Stella Oyella has become the third She Cranes star to join professional netball ranks in the United Kingdom.

Oyella will be joining Vitality Netball Superleague side the University of Strathclyde Sirens, a side based in Glasow, Scotland.

“Yes, it’s true. I am joining Strathclyde Sirens,” Oyella confirmed to Kawowo Sports.

The news comes at a time when Oyella who also plays basketball missed Game 4 of the National Basketball League finals as her side JKL Lady Dolphins beat UCU Lady Canons, 59-50, on Wednesday night.

See more The final 🧩 of the puzzle. We are buzzing to introduce Stella Oyella to our squad this year.



"Stella brings a wealth of knowledge & intl experience. She is a versatile attacker & will bring a different style to our shooting team." Lesley MacDonald#CollectivePower pic.twitter.com/paK7DbnG0h — Strathclyde Sirens (@SirensNetball) October 6, 2022

The versatile Oyella who is comfortable as a shooter (GS, GA) but can as well play in the midcourt (WA, C) joins Proscovia Peace and Mary Nuba the other Ugandan players featuring in the Netball Superleague for Surrey Storm and Loughborough Lightning respectively.

The Sirens started competing in the Netball Superleague in 2017. They finished eighth in the league last season.