Result

Onduparaka 0-0 SC Villa

There was nothing to separate hosts Onduparaka and visiting SC Villa at Bombo as the two teams played to a goalless draw.

The Caterpillars, in search for their first win of the season were the better side over the whole game but couldn’t break down the Jogoos who sought to continue their perfect start.

With no fans in the stands, the action on the pitch was unconvincing either as both teams struggled to create cut opportunities.

However, the hosts will feel more aggrieved but will take a point – their second in as many league games.

They remain without a point as the two have been deducted following a decision by the Fufa Disciplinary Panel that sanctioned them for violence last season in their home game against Arua Hill.

SC Villa move joint top with Maroons on four points and next face arch rivals Express on October 14 while Ondu will have played away to Gaddafi two days earlier.