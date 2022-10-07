Kawempe Muslim Ladies Football Club put up a five star performance to obliterate Olila High School on Friday.

In what was the first game of Matchday four played on Friday morning at the Valley Ground, Kawempe Muslim defeated Olila High School 5-0.

It was the first win for the Ayub Khalifa coached side this season who made a perfect reaction to last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Lady Doves FC.

Right from onset, Kawempe showed intent to win and when the goals started coming, Olila had no control on the proceedings.

Agnes Nabukenya opened the scores in the 11th minute with her ferocious strike from distance slipping through the hands of goalkeeper Esther Akite.

Five minutes later, Nabukenya turned provider, setting up Hadija Nandago who sent a low drive from close range to double Kawempe’s advantage.

In the 34th minute, Rebecca Nakato stretched the lead for the home side thanks to a neat pass from Nabukenya.

The Four time league winners added two more goals after recess with Shakirah Nyinagahirwa scoring the fourth before Nakato completed her brace.

The two teams have just a day to rest before they return to action. Kawempe Muslim will visit Makerere University while Olila High School face free falling Asubo Gafford Ladies.

Saturday will witness three games. Table leaders Kampala Queens take on second placed Uganda Martyrs in Kabojja, She Corporate face UCU Lady Cardinals while Last Doves visit Rines SS.