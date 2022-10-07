FUFA Women Super League

Matchday Four

Friday, 7th October 2022

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC vs Olila High School

Kickoff: 10:00AM

Kawempe Muslim LFC will be hoping to get their first win of the season as they face Olila High School in the opening game of Matchday four on Friday morning.

The Valley Warriors began their campaign on a bad note, falling to Lady Doves in Masindi last week.

Having missed the first two games due to engagement in the East Africa Secondary School games, Kawempe Muslim will therefore hope to get to the rails early enough.

They face a tricky side that has registered two wins in as many games (both coming at home against Lady Doves and Rines SS).

Coach Pande Cifu is optimistic they can pick a positive result in Friday’s game.

“We have been on a good note, winning our first two games gives the players confidence. I believe the team is ready to go and fight for a good result against Kawempe Muslim,” he said shortly after defeating Rines SS last weekend.

“Both our games against Kawempe Muslim last season ended in draw. Therefore, we have the ability to go and pick points off them.” He added.

After Friday’s game, both Kawempe Muslim and Olila High School will be in action on Sunday facing Makerere University and Asubo Gafford Ladies respectively.