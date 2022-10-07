Overview: Day one leader Martha Babirye maintains a one shot lead coming to the final 18 holes on Saturday, 8th October 2022.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open:

Top 5 After 36 Holes (2 Rounds):

1 st : Martha Babirye (Uganda Golf Club) – 75, 80 (155)

: Martha Babirye (Uganda Golf Club) – 75, 80 (155) 2 nd : Peace Kabasweka (Toro Club) – 79, 77 (156)

Peace Kabasweka (Toro Club) – 79, 77 (156) 3 rd : Meron Kyomugisha (Palm Valley Golf & Country) – 82, 82 (164)

Meron Kyomugisha (Palm Valley Golf & Country) – 82, 82 (164) 4 th : Evah Magala (Uganda Golf Club) – 80, 87 (167)

: Evah Magala (Uganda Golf Club) – 80, 87 (167) 5th: Gloria Mbaguta (Palm Valley Golf & Country Club) – 81, 87 (168)

The game of golf is often too close to call during a closely contested championship.

Such is the story to tell heading to the final round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo.

Day One leader Martha Babirye maintains a one shot lead going to the final 18 holes on Saturday, 8th October 2022.

Babirye opened up with 3-over 75 on Day One and faded with 8-over 80 during round two.

Martha Babirye swings off on day two during the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open at Kigo | Credit: John Batanudde

Babirye’s closet challenger Peace Kabasweka made an improvement from 7-over 79 to 5-over 77 and close the margin to a single shot going to the last day.

Evah Magala swings off during round two | Credit: John Batanudde

“I thank God for the second round. My suffering was yesterday on Day One. I played well and saved a lot. My turn around moment. I was driving and putting well,” Kabasweka revealed after the grueling round played under sunny conditions.

Babirye cast the disappointing show to dismal putting on the day.

“Everything was getting right until the double bogey on 17 and 18. I hope to improve coming to the final round,” Babirye noted.

Palm Valley Golf and Country club member Meron Kyomugisha maintained the 10-over 82 score, like she played on the opening day.

Meron Kyomugisha chips the ball from the sand bunker | Credit: John Batanudde

Kyomugisha improved by two places to join the main pressure group on the final day.

“I need to improve the bunker shots which disturbed me a lot on day two. I am not looking back. I am now targeting the first or second place,” Kyomugisha stated.

Evah Magala (167), Gloria Mbaguta (168) and Mackline Nsenga (170) will all play in the second pressure group on day two.

Lillian Koowe (175), Resty Nalutaaya (175), Assa Nambogwe (176) and Madina Lekuru )179) are all in the top ten after 36 holes.

Wendy Angu’deyo follows the fight of her ball during round two of the 2022 Tusker Malt Lager Uganda Ladies Golf Open. She is 11th on the leaderboard | Credit: John Batanudde

The final day will come on Saturday with the last 18 holes to make it 54 in total.

Tanzanian golfer Maryanne Mugo negotiates from the bunker. She improved from 108 to 96 on day two | Credit: John Batanudde

The Ladies Open swung off on the 6th and will climax on the 8th of October 2022.

The seniors will follow suit for 18 holes from the 14th to 15th of October.

The main open (Amateurs), played since 1932, will commence on the 19th and climax on the 22nd of October for 72 holes.

The Absa Bank PRO–AM event takes place on the 25th of October 2022 as the professionals will swing off on the subsequent day until the 29th of October.

Elias Chiku from Tanzania played 91 on day 1 and slid to 96 gross on day 2 | Credit: John Batanudde

Ladies‘ Winners since 2007

2021 : Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda) 2020 : Martha Babirye (Uganda)

: Martha Babirye (Uganda) 2019: Martha Babirye (Uganda)

Martha Babirye (Uganda) 2018: Neema Olomi (Tanzania)

Neema Olomi (Tanzania) 2017: Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

Angel Eaton (Tanzania) 2016: Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2015: Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2014 : Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

: Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2013: Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

Angel Eaton (Tanzania) 2012: Angel Eaton (Tanzania)

Angel Eaton (Tanzania) 2011 : Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

: Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2010: Flavia Namakula (Uganda)

Flavia Namakula (Uganda) 2009: Jasper Kamukama (Uganda)

Jasper Kamukama (Uganda) 2008: Melissa Nawa (Zambia)

Melissa Nawa (Zambia) 2007: Mary Karano (Kenya)