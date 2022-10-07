When the full-time whistle was blown for Uganda to win the Bowl (for seventeenth place) at the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa, the players celebrated euphorically like they had won the lottery.

It wasn’t just winning the bowl that they were celebrating, it was also, perhaps more significantly, Uganda’s first victory over Germany in seven meetings since 2017. One of the moments caught on the live broadcast was of Adrian Kasito jumping to embrace Aaron Ofoyrwoth after the latter kicked the ball into touch to end the match.

See more What a result for @UgandaRugby 🔥



They take victory in the Bowl Final after beating Germany 19-12 – and look what it means to them ❤️#RWC7s | #HereToSevens pic.twitter.com/ywUT97ijHI — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) September 11, 2022

Kasito and Ofoyrwoth have an interesting rugby relationship. Despite playing against each other as stiff rivals in local club competitions, they form Uganda’s halfback partnership on the national sevens team.

The two have played together since Cape Town Sevens in 2017 but this partnership officially took shape during the 2021-22 season. That is six tournaments that included the Rugby Africa Solidarity Camp and Men’s Sevens, Emirates Invitational Dubai Sevens, Commonwealth Games, World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, and the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Both still remember the early days of representing the country at home and overseas and are well aware of what makes their partnership tick.

“Maybe I would say me and Aaron have played together for quite some time because I think Aaron joined the team in 2017 when we were playing in Dubai and Cape Town. I was doing my papers but I joined the team in Cape Town. We’ve been playing together for quite some time so I guess that’s mostly how it happens that we get to understand each other quite a lot,” Kasito revealed to Kawowo Sports in Cape Town.

Although Ofoyrwoth, who started as Kasito’s designated substitute, is two years the latter’s junior, both were born in the same month of October. Ofoyrwoth’s birthday is on the seventh and Kasito’s on the thirtieth.

Aaron Ofoywroth and Adrian Kasito Credit: Don Mugabi

They know each other like the back of their hands. It is evident from how seamlessly they switch positions between scrumhalf and flyhalf on attack and defence.

“My partnership with Adrian (it) has come from far. We have been playing together on the national team so we know each other and we know what we are supposed to do on pitch,” Ofoyrwoth also revealed.

A quick analysis of their performance, not just in Cape Town but for the other tournaments played this year, shows that they are the architects of Uganda Men’s Sevens’ castle on the hill.

“Actually, 2020 is when they started playing together and started showing some dividends,” says Uganda Men’s Sevens coach Tolbert Onyango, who, coincidentally, shares a birthday with Ofoyrwoth.

Of the eight tries Uganda scored at the Rugby World Cup, Ofoyrwoth and Kasito both touched the ball in the build-up of five of them. Only one try – Nobert Okeny’s intercept against the Republic of Korea – did not involve them, or any other Ugandan for that matter. Think of Michael Wokorach’s try against Germany. Kasito made the first linebreak to advance Uganda from behind the half line to the 22m mark and Ofoyrwoth provided the try assist in the corner.

“In terms of defence, they work well together and communicate well. At some point after day one at the World Cup, Adrian, Aaron and Kisiga were leading on the tackle stats,” Onyango added.

From four matches played, Ofoyrwoth and Kasito led Uganda in tackles completed (12) and were among the top five tacklers overall.

Ofoyrwoth and Kasito are actual manifestations of hard work and dedication. Their individual careers are about to clock a decade but they play and look like they have only just started.

“I’ll say that their effort on the pitch is unquestionable. And the stats back it up. But we surely must work on their understudy,” Onyango admits.

The Uganda dream of being a core side at the World Rugby Sevens Series is still alive despite that agonising miss in Chile in August.

“When we get to the series, we shall need that backup. It will be madness to expect the same pairing for over fourteen tournaments a year,” he says.

While Ofoyrwoth and Kasito may still be in the youths of their careers, the leaders of the coming generation should already be working hard so they can rub shoulders with these exceptional players of our days.