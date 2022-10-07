Overview: The silver and bronze category of lady golfers will be joined by the men on the final day (Saturday, 8th October 2022) of the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Ladies Open at Serena, Kigo

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open:

Day 2 – Friday, October 7

– Friday, October 7 At Lake Victoria Golf Resort & Spa Course, Kigo

The second day of action at the 2022 Tusker Malt Lager Uganda Ladies Golf Open swung off on Friday, October 7 at the lovely Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso District.

The 24 silver lady golfers (with handicap index 1 to 18) started action a day earlier on Thursday.

They were joined by the bronze (handicap index 19 to 36) category golfers on Friday.

Evah Magala smiles | Credit: John Batanudde

The bronze category golfers have the likes of Maximila Byenkya, Grace Obua, Winnie Mpaabwa, Rosemary Kioni, Faith Namara, Janet Kabayonga, Mercy Ssebagala, Maureen Okura, Rukia Nalwoga, Dorothy Nabirye, Jennifer Opion, Matutina Irumva, Mariam Faridah Nalukwago, Robinah Angom, Racheal Tuhaise, Doris Night and others.

These will be joined by the other set of subsidiary golfers (men) on the closing day of the Ladies Open (Saturday, 8th October 2022).

Uganda Golf Club member Martha Babirye, playing off handicap 6 led Day One with a score of 3-over par 75.

Martha Babirye | Credit: John Batanudde

Babirye scored two birdies on the par 5 hole 2 and par 4 hole 18. She recorded par scores on holes 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16.

There were bogy scores on holes 1, 7, 9, 14, and 17.

Toro Club’s Peace Kabasweka lies second with 7-over 79 after 18 holes.

Former Uganda Ladies Union president Evah Magala scored 8-over 80 and trails by 5 strokes.

Palm Valley Golf and Country Club duo of Gloria Mbaguta and Meron Kyomugisha played 81 and 82 respectively completed the top five performers.

Resty Nalutaaya (85), Assa Nantongo (86), Madina Lekuru (87), Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja (88), Mackline Nsenga (89) and Catherine Kwagala (89) were all in the top ten positions.

“It is a pleasure to take the lead at the open and go to the final two rounds in the pressure group. That was my primary target as I eye the third title,” Babirye who also won in 2019 and 2020 revealed.

The defending champion of the Ladies Open Irene Nakalembe turned professional and thus missed the opportunity to defend her crown.

Assa Nantongo, an artesian golfer at Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa | Credit: John Batanudde

