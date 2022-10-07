Overview: At Lake Victoria Golf Resort and Spa course, golfers are assured of a full month golfing experience. The course is in its finest state ever with exquisite fairways and very nicely contoured and consistent greens. The scenery is a must-not-miss for anybody, with a host of all African bird species conspicuously present and an enjoyable endless breeze.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open 2022 series:

Ladies Open: 6 th – 8 th October

6 – 8 October Seniors Open : 14 th – 15 th October

: 14 – 15 October Amateurs Open : 19 th – 22 nd October

: 19 – 22 October PRO-AM : 25 th October

: 25 October Professionals: 26th – 29th October

*At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Kigo

The picturesque par 72- Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso District is for the second time hosting the exciting Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open series 2022.

The first time when this magnificent facility hosted the Open was in 2019.

In that edition, Martha Babirye won the Ladies Open, Kenyan Daniel Nduva took the Amateur honours, and Zambian Muthiya Madalisto clinched the Professionals category.

A golfer in action at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course | Credit: John Batanudde

The Ladies Open swings off on the 6th and will climax on the 8th of October for 54 holes.

The seniors will follow suit for 18 holes between the 14th to 15th of October.

The main open (Amateurs), played since 1932, will commence on the 19th and climax on the 22nd of October for 72 holes.

The Absa Bank PRO–AM event takes place on the 25th of October 2022 as the professionals will swing off on the subsequent day until the 29th of October.

Jackson Were – Tournament director, Uganda Golf Open 2022 (Credit: John Batanudde)

Tournament director Jackson Were anticipates a great championship that happens as Uganda celebrates its 60th Independence anniversary.

As Uganda celebrates her 60 years of Independence this October, golfers can be assured of a full month golfing experience at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa. The course is in its finest state ever with exquisite fairways and very nicely contoured and consistent greens. The scenery is a must-not-miss for anybody, with a host of all African bird species conspicuously present and an enjoyable endless breeze. This year’s Tusker Malt Lager Uganda Open Championship will also offer unique and exciting golf entertainment experiences at the village. Gone will be the days when the spectators, the non-participating, the missed-cut, the sponsors, the tourists and all other golf lovers from various walks of life ask themselves what to do during the four-week long event. This time the fun fare is endless so come wine, dine, dance and snack throughout the Tusker Malt Lager Uganda Open Championship 2022. Security will be tightened to ensure safety and Covid-19 SOPs will be observed during the event. Jackson Were, Tusker Malt Lager Uganda Golf Open series 2022

Moses Matisko, Uganda Golf Union President | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matisko revels in the fact that this event is a world amateur ranking event for the gross players.

This Championship is a world amateur ranking event for the amateur gross players which makes it somewhat unusual in that we unashamedly strive for quality rather than quantity. This is evidenced in both the teams and the partners that we attract. We are very proud of the quality of our events. We strive to make every aspect of them superior to what is offered by any other sport in the country. While the previous Championships have been very successful, given the opportunities emerging at last from the improving Ugandan sporting standards, this is an exciting time indeed to be staging an important Open Championship tournament. This year we are very proud to have Tasker Malt Lager as our naming rights sponsor for the third successive year and I would like to thank them for their contribution to the development of golf in Uganda and assisting in making the Uganda Open one of the marquee sporting events on the Uganda sporting calendar. As always another of our objectives is to provide a truly international golf meeting place. I believe we continue to achieve this with players and partners coming from well all over the continent. This has greatly enhanced our capacity to attract talent and promote the development of golf as a sport in the region and beyond. I know you will enjoy the approximately 1 month of exhilarating golf and I extend an invitation to enjoy the facilities of the Lake Victoria Serena during and after each day’s play. Moses Matisko, Uganda Golf Union president

Martha Babirye smiles during the opening round of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Ladies Open at Serena | Credit: John Batanudde

Two-time winner Martha Babirye led the opening round of the Ladies Open with 3-over 75, four shots ahead of Peace Kabasweka.

Former Uganda Ladies Union president Evah Magala is third on the leaderboard with 8-over.

The three golfers Babirye, Kabasweka, and Magala are in the main pressure group on day two.

Peace Kabasweka Credit: John Batanudde

Evah Magala Credit: John Batanudde

The second pressure group has Resty Nalutaaya, left-hander Gloria Mbaguta and Meron Kyomugisha.

Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt brand is the lead sponsor.

Tanzanian lady golfer Maryanne Mugo walks on the golf course at Kigo | Credit: John Batanudde

A new lady champion will be crowned since the 2021 champion Irene Nakalembe has since turned professional.

Nakalembe won her only Uganda Open at the home Entebbe club with a total gross of 222 played over three rounds; 78, 71, and 73.

In February 2022, Nakalembe officially communicated the decision to join the paid ranks.

Wendy Angudeyo gestures after a successful putt on day one of the 2022 Tusker Malt Lager Uganda Golf Ladies Open | Credit: John Batanudde

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club) 1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun) 1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

– R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club) 1939 – J.E Higginson

– J.E Higginson 1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

– NOT HELD 1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

– D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club) 1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

– A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club) 1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club) 1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club) 1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club) 1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

– R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club) 1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

– M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club) 1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

– Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club) 1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

– Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club) 1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

– I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club) 1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

– G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club) 1969 – M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)

– M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club) 1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

– M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club) 1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

– J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club) 1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

– Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club) 1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

– Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club) 1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

– Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club) 1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club) 1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

– NOT HELD 1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club) 1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club) 1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1990 – Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club) 1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club) 1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

– David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club) 2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club) 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club) 2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

– George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club) 2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

– Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club) 2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

–Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club) 2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club) 2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club) 2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club) 2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

– Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club) 2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

– John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club) 2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

Professionals since 2006

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

– Richard Ainley (Kenya) 2010 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismus Ndiza (Kenya) 2011 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismus Ndiza (Kenya) 2012 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismus Ndiza (Kenya) 2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

– Vicent Byamukama (Uganda) 2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

– Joshua Seale (South Africa) 2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

– Stephen Ferriera (Portugal) 2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Indiza (Kenya) 2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

– Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) 2021– Jastas Madoya (Kenya)

Ladies‘ Winners since 2007