MCC Tour To Uganda 2022

Game 1: Uganda XI v MCC Jinja

Uganda XI v MCC Jinja Toss: MCC won the toss and elected to bat 1st.

Match Summary

MCC 101 all out 37.3/50 overs

Uganda XI 104/4 19.2/50 overs

Uganda XI won by 6 wickets

The new turf wicket at Jinja SSS hosted its first ever international game with the visiting MCC team taking on a select UCA XI.

The hosts left nothing to chance by inviting a very strong UCA XI that was led by Cricket Cranes Captain Brian Masaba.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first but the hosts never let them get away with Riazat Ali Shah (2/16) getting in the early inroads but it was the left arm spin of Alpesh Ramjani (4/17) and Henry Ssenyondo (4/15) that put MCC to the sword with the visitors posting a paltry 101 all out inside 37 overs.

In chase, Roger Mukasa and Simon Ssesazi had an opening stand of 45 before 3 wickets fell in quick succession with Brian Masaba at one drop falling for zero.

Alpesh Ramjani (33) and Riazat Ali Shah steadied the ship even with the latter falling late in the innings but the MCC didnt have enough runs to do more damage as UCA XI inflicted a 6 wicket loss on the visitors.

The MCC will stay in Jinja for one more day of their trip as they will hold a cricket coaching session at Jinja SSS tomorrow before returning to Kampala.

Their next game will be on Saturday against the U-19 boys in Entebbe.