Result

Arua Hill 3-1 KCCA

Arua Hill avenged last season’s home defeat to KCCA in style beating the thirteen time champions 3-1 at Barifa on Saturday.

Goals from Isaac Ogwang, Rashid Toha and Rashid Kawawa were enough to sink the Kasasiro and perhaps mount pressure on Morley Byekwaso early into the season.

Ogwang, a new signing from SC Villa scored after twelve minutes before Toha doubled the lead two minutes after the break.

Kawawa put the icing on the cake with a third on the hour mark before the visitors got a late consolation from Bright Vvuni own goal.

Despite starting with a defensive minded team that has Geoffrey Wasswa playing midfield, the hosts were ruthless and fully deserved their victory that sends a statement in their opening match of the season.

Defeat leaves KCCA who opened the campaign with a win over Wakiso Giants in 6th place after two matches with three points while Arua Hill take 5th place.

KCCA’s next game will be a crucial one against title rivals Vipers on October 22 while the Kongolo will host Maroons on the same day.