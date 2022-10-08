Overview: After 36 holes, Martha Babirye leads on 155, one shot better than Fort Portal's Peace Kabasweka who improved from +7 (79) on day one to +5 (77) during the subsequent round.

2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open:

Final Day (Round Three):

Saturday, October 8

*At Lake Victoria Serena Gold Resort & Spa Course, Kigo

The Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Ladies Open 2022 gets to the wire on the final day at the par 72- Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso District.

The odds are high that either Martha Babirye or Peace Kabasweka will carry the coveted trophy.

Kabasweka narrowed the four shot margin that Babirye had set on the opening day to just one.

Peace Kabaseweka

After 36 holes, Babirye leads on 155, one shot better than Kabasweka who improved from +7 (79) on day one to +5 (77) during the subsequent round.

The two golfers will for the second time at this year’s open be in the main pressure group that also has the long driving Meron Kyomugisha.

Kyomugisha improved by two places to jump into the top three.

“I feel no pressure as we tee-off in the main pressure group on Saturday. They (the other players) will be chasing me and I intend to play my game” Babirye, the handicap 6 golfer remarked.

Evah Magala (167), Gloria Mbaguta (168) and Mackline Nsenga (170) will all play in the second pressure group on day two.

Lillian Koowe (175), Resty Nalutaaya (175), Assa Nambogwe (176) and Madina Lekuru )179) were all in the top ten after two rounds.

Wendy Angu’deyo celebrates a successful putt on day two of the 2022 Tusker Malt Lager Uganda Ladies Golf Open (Credit: John Batanudde)

The other subsidiary group (men) as well as the women bronze (with handicap index 18 to 36) will also play on Saturday.

The 2021 winner Irene Nakalembe has since turned professional and will play for the first time in the Tusker Malt Uganda Professionals Golf Open (26th to 29th October 2022).

Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt brand are the lead sponsors of the open series played since 1932.

Other partners include absa bank, CASE Medicare, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, HK Properties and the others.

Golf fan follows the proceedings on his phone in between hole 13 and 15 at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa (Credit: John Batanudde)

Top 5 After 36 Holes (2 Rounds):

1 st : Martha Babirye (Uganda Golf Club) – 75, 80 (155)

: Martha Babirye (Uganda Golf Club) – 75, 80 (155) 2 nd : Peace Kabasweka (Toro Club) – 79, 77 (156)

Peace Kabasweka (Toro Club) – 79, 77 (156) 3 rd : Meron Kyomugisha (Palm Valley Golf & Country) – 82, 82 (164)

Meron Kyomugisha (Palm Valley Golf & Country) – 82, 82 (164) 4 th : Evah Magala (Uganda Golf Club) – 80, 87 (167)

: Evah Magala (Uganda Golf Club) – 80, 87 (167) 5th: Gloria Mbaguta (Palm Valley Golf & Country Club) – 81, 87 (168)

