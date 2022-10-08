Result

BUL FC 3-1 UPDF

BUL FC maintained their perfect start to the new season after beating visitors UPDF3-1 at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

On form Karim Ndugwa, Richard Wandyaka and Frank Kalanda scored the goals for Alex Isabirye’s side that moves top of the table after two match days.

UPDF’s consolation was scored by Ibrahim Magandazi from the penalty.

Ndugwa put the hosts in the lead a minute into the second half and Wandyaka doubled the lead in the 63rd minute before Kalanda opened his BUL account thirteen minutes to time.

Magandazi then scored a late penalty to make the score line respectable.