Uganda Premier League

Matchday Two

Saturday, 8th October 2022

BUL FC vs UPDF FC – FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Express vs SC Villa – Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

Arua Hill SC vs KCCA FC – Barifa Stadium

All games kickoff at 4PM

BUL FC will seek to keep their start perfect as they host UPDF FC on Saturday at FUFA Technical Centre,Njeru.

The Jinja based side had a convincing start to the season, outwitting new comers Blacks Power FC 5-0 in their first game.

Coach Alex Isabirye is convinced his charges can build from the result got in the game against Black’s Power to earn maximum points today.

“It was important that we got a win in our first game. That definitely gives us momentum going into the game against UPDF and I hope we can build from the positives we had in the first game,” he said.

The coach is aware of the threat that the Army side pose and indicates he will not take them for granted.

“They (UPDF) have good players capable of picking points off any team in the League. Therefore, we go into Saturday’s game with full commitment.” He added.

UPDF are still missing the services of head coach Brian Ssenyondo who is away on duty with the Uganda U17 team in Ethiopia.

The Bombo based side drew their first game at home against Express FC, talking from a goal down.

The other games on Saturday will see KCCA FC visiting Arua Hill SC while Express FC host URA FC in Wankulukuku.