Result

Express FC 1-0 URA

A second half goal from a well-executed free kick by Allan Kayiwa earned hosts Express their first win of the season as they overcame URA at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The goal arrived three minutes into the second half following a foul on forward Anwar Ntege by Benjamin Nyakoojo.

It was a dull first half that lacked clear opportunities for either side but the Red Eagles came to life after the break taking the game to their hosts.

New midfield gem Ssenoga dictated play with Ivan Mayanja, Allan Kayiwa and Joseph Akandwanaho stretching the defensive minded URA approach that had Sam Timbe field over seven defensive players.

The score line could have been worse for the tax collectors but Ntege missed with the keeper to beat while the other opportunities went begging.

At the opposite end, goalkeeper Denis Otim dealt with whichever ball was thrown at him as URA attempted a late surge after the introduction of wingers Viane Ssekajugo and Kabon Living.

Express will visit arch rivals SC Villa in their next game on October 14 while URA travel to Busoga United four days later.