Saturday October 8, 2022

Barifa stadium, Arua 4pm

Last season, only champions Vipers SC collected more home points (38) than Arua Hills’ 34.

During that run, they lost only one game and it was against KCCA thanks to Davis Kasirye winner at Barifa in what was the club’s third game in the league.

Our opening game has fast approached. We kick off the season tomorrow Saturday 8th/10/2022 from Barifa Stadium against @KCCAFC

KO: 4:00PM#AHSC | #AHLKCC | #StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/ngTszLecur — Arua Hill SC (@Arua_Hill) October 7, 2022

They moved on faster and have not lost three points in a single home stretching their unbeaten home run to twelve games.

On Saturday, the host KCCA in what will be their opening game for the 2022/23 season eager to continue the run.

On the other hand, the Kasasiro won their opener beating visiting Wakiso Giants 3-2 at Lugogo and Morley Byekwaso will want the lads to build on that.

Byekwaso will ask his forwards Shaban Muhammad, a son of the soil along with Congolese Tshisungu Kankonde to be more involved than they were on Saturday against the Purple Sharks.

From the side that played on Saturday, midfielders Saidi Mayanja and Emmanuel Wasswa have been left out of the squad with Charles Lwanga and Faisal Wabyona the replacements.

Head to Head

There have only been two previous league meetings between the two sides with KCCA winning once. [D1]

