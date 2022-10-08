Friday Results

JKL Lady Dolphins 48-62 UCU Lady Canons (Lady Dolphins lead series 3-2)

Nam Blazers 70-65 City Oilers (Oilers lead series 3-2)

Namuwongo Blazers played to live another day in Tusker Lite National Basketball League Playoff finals after beating City Oilers 70-65 on Wednesday night.

The Blazers needed overtime to hold off the defending champions in a game that had a wild finish in regulation time as Ben Komakech sunk a 3-pointer with 0.3 seconds to play to send the game to overtime.

Oilers had the better start to the game, extending an 8-point first-quarter lead to 13 points in the second quarter, and worry was written all over the Namuwongo faithful that the inevitable would happen on the night.

However, Ariel Okall’s floater midway through the quarter sparked a 12-0 Blazers run and the game was a contest again as the teams went to the locker rooms for the halftime break separated by a point (31-30).

The start to the third quarter was a seesaw but once Blazers took the lead on Daniel Monoja’s long two at the baseline, it was the Oilers’ turn to play catch up and inevitably did with the last shot of the fourth quarter as the Blazers gave up a 6-point lead in 30 seconds with Collin Kasujja (who gave coach Stephen Nyeko valuable minutes after his starting point guard Chris Omanye getting injured in the 3rd quarter) guilty.

Player of the game David Deng took charge of overtime scoring 7 points with help from Amis Saidi (11 points) and Okall as the Blazers held on for a five-point win.

Deng finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Okall who played his best game as a Blazer contributed game-high 19 points to go with 16 rebounds with half coming off the offensive glass.

Francis Azolibe the only Oilers to score in double figures had 15 points to go with 9 boards.

Game 6 of the series will be played on Sunday (tomorrow).